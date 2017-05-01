Man arrested for raping woman for three years, forcing her into prostitution





New Delhi: A man has been arrested in Govindpuri area in New Delhi for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman for three years and forcing her into prostitution after promising her a job as a domestic help, police said on Saturday. The accused kept her in his home and allegedly made obscene videos of her and threatened to upload those on the social media.



The woman told police that she had met the accused three years back on a train while travelling from West Bengal to Delhi. The accused had posed as a recruitment agent and told her that he will get her a job with a good pay. He took the woman to his home, where he raped her and forced her into prostitution. Whenever she resisted, the accused would threaten her and force himself on her, the woman alleged.



On Friday, when she was alone she escaped and met a man, who told her that he is from an NGO. She narrated her ordeal to him, who in turn informed the police.

The accused was arrested on Friday evening. The woman's statement was recorded and a case registered at Govindpuri Police Sation, a police official said.