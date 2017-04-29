Mumbai Crime: Man held for sending obscene messages to TV actress Sonarika Bhadoria



A 23-year-old student from Kurkheda in Maharashtra has been arrested by the Kurar police for sending obscene messages to actor Sonarika Bhadoria, who is best known for playing goddess Parvati in the TV show 'Devon ke Dev Mahadev'.

According to police sources, the accused, who is from a poor family and is a first-year Bachelors of Arts student, even wished to marry Sonarika. He got hold of her cell phone number around October last year and then began sending intimate messages to her.

"The accused was constantly sending objectionable and obscene messages as well as photos to the actor since October 2016. She got scared of the messages and blocked his number several times, but he would use different numbers to harass her. The actress then visited us in February and registered the complaint," said a police official from Kurar police station. After the complaint was registered, the cops carried out a long search for him.

Upon getting hold of his Call Data Records (CDR) the police arrested the accused from his village and brought him to Mumbai on Wednesday. He was produced in court and remanded in police custody till May 1, the official added.