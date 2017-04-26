Man held for taking photos of woman in office washroom

Pune: Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly trying to take photos of a woman while she was using a washroom in an office where she worked.

The accused, Rajkumar Rajbahadur Yadav, worked in the housekeeping section of the World Trade Centre in Kharadi area which houses the office of the private firm where the woman was employed. He was allegedly trying to secretly take pictures of the woman while hiding in an adjacent toilet last night, an officer at Chandan Nagar police station said.

"The incident came to light last night when the woman employee went to the toilet and found a person trying to take photographs using his phone from an adjacent toilet," he said. There is a gap between the wall of the washroom and the ceiling. The man was trying to click photographs from top angle by standing on the toilet seat.

"The moment the woman saw a camera peeping from the top, she got scared and could make out that someone was taking photographs," he said.

"She immediately asked the person to come out of the toilet. As he came out, the woman tried to catch hold of him but he pushed her and started running. However, the security guards overpowered him," the police officer said.

The company officials then alerted the police and subsequently Yadav, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested late last night, he said.

"He has been arrested and booked under IPC section 354(C) (voyeurism). We will produce him in court tomorrow," he said.