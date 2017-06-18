Man held with rare Himalayan viagra 'kirajadi' in Uttarakhand

A man was held in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand with 370 gm of 'kirajadi', a rare Himalayan herb worth R7 lakh in the international market.

"The accused, Mahendra Singh, was arrested from Tapovan area following a tip off and 370 gm of 'kirajadi', also called 'Yarsagambu', worth Rs 7 lakh was recovered from him," Inspector in-charge (Joshimath) Sanjay Kumar said.

Also known as Himalayan viagra, Kirajadi or Yarsagambu is a herb found at a height of 3,300 metres up to 4000 metres in the Himalayan regions of Nepal, Bhutan, India and Tibet. Rich in medicinal qualities, the herb is much in demand all over the world and is used for treating impotency.