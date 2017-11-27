Man jumps before Delhi Metro train in suicide bid; injured

A 55-year-old man on Monday allegedly jumped before a Delhi Metro train on Monday in an apparent suicide bid, officials said

The incident occurred around 12:45 pm at ITO station. V K Anand, a resident of Tilak Nagar area in west Delhi, jumped before a train going to Escorts Mujesar from platform number one, officials said. He was rushed to a hospital by metro authorities with injuries on his head and legs.

Apparently, it is an attempt to suicide. The police are probing the matter, the officials said.

