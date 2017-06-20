Man jumps before train at Qutub Minar Metro station

A 24-year-old man committed suicide on Monday at Qutub Minar metro station by throwing himself in the way of a train going towards Samaypur Badli, a senior police official said.

"A man named Hemant who lived in Chhatarpur area of south Delhi committed suicide at 9.05 p.m. at Qutub Minar station. He died on the spot," the police official told IANS.

"We are inquiring about the reasons behind his act," he added.