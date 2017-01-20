Pune: Man kills wife for social media rant, then commits suicide

Pune: A woman was murdered by her husband in Hadapsar for putting up posts online about their problems in conceiving and other health issues.

After killing her, the husband committed suicide. The Hadapsar police have found a note next to the bodies.

The discovery

The deceased have been identified as Sonali (28) and Rakesh Gangurde (31), both hailing from Nashik and residing in Hadapsar.

This incident came to light after Sonali’s brother Harshal Pawar (25), a resident of Baner-Pashan link road in Pune, went to check on her and Rakesh when the family’s phone calls to them went unanswered.

Also Read: Livid over affair, man kills wife's 30-year-old 'lover'

When no one opened the door, he called up the police, and together they broke open the door to find Sonali lying lifeless in the living room and Rakesh hanging in the bedroom.

Officers said they are waiting for the post-mortem report to know the exact cause of death, as, at the moment, it appears that she was strangulated.

Anti-social element

Senior inspector Vishnu Pawar said, “Rakesh was a software engineer, while Sonali was a housewife. They had got married three years back and had been in Pune for two years.”

Read Story: Chembur man kills wife over affair, commits suicide

“We have recovered a suicide note in which Rakesh has written that Sonali used to share personal details on social media, about them not having any children and their inability to, which he didn’t like. The two used to have frequent fights over this. Rakesh also suspected that she was flirting with other men on social networking sites,” he added.