Man kills wife with stone after fighting over television remote in Nashik

A 35-year-old man bludgeoned his wife to death in Ambad area in Nashik over a petty dispute, police said on Saturday.
According to Madhukar Kad, in-charge of Ambad police station, the incident occured on Thursday night when accused Pandurang Manvatkar, in a fit of rage, attacked his wife Shobha with a stone when she was asleep.
The couple, who lived at a construction site at Dutta Nagar in Ambad locality, had quarrelled over their television remote before retiring to bed, police said.
Later, when Shobha fell asleep, the accused killed her after hitting a stone on her head and fled from the spot, their three daughters told police.
After panchanama, the body was sent to civil hospital for post mortem. A offence has been registered and a manhunt has been launched for Pandurang, police added.
