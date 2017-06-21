Man molests female co-passenger on Delhi-Mumbai flight; held

A 31-year-old Gurugram resident was arrested by the Sahar Police for allegedly molesting a female co-passenger aboard a Delhi-Mumbai flight. Tired of being repeatedly groped by the accused, the woman, who is a lawyer by profession, even got her seat changed after complaining to the pilot.

According to Hindustan Times, the man, Mohit Kanvar, was booked for molestation, after the pilot alerted the Sahar police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) following the plane's landing at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

The woman claims the incident took place around 8:30 am mid-flight, when Kanvar allegedly touched her with his left hand and left leg. She immediately reprimanded him and even pulled down her arm rest in order to avoid contact, after which he proceeded to grope her once again.

The woman complained about this to an air-hostess, who advised Kanvar to sit properly and was abused by him in return. After pilot came to know about the incident, her seat was changed, following which the accused allegedly asked if she didn't like being touched.