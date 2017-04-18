Man nabbed for abusing Mumbai journalist in an email

Representational picture

After a woman amployee complained, the Amboli police in Mumbai on Monday arrested a man who allegedly wrote the F-word in an email to her last year.

The complainant is a 30-year-old journalist

The accused was in United States for many months and didn't come to the police station despite many summons. Mumbai Police then issued a look-out circular and then he was nabbed at Mumbai Airport.

Amboli police said that despite repeated requests, the accused refused to return and so they issued a look-out circular. After a tip off, the police arrested the accused and sent him to judicial custody.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, an email from 52-year-old accused had asked the journalist to “f**k off” for some inexplicable reason in November last year. The woman had then registered an FIR with the Amboli police under section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC and section 26 (when employer fails to take action like constituting a committee or contravenes other provisions in the Act) of the sexual harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.