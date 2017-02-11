Man opens emergency exit of aircraft, endangers 176 lives

Airport police arrest 31-year-old, start investigation to find out the reason why he did this



Emergency exit of this IndiGo aircraft was pulled open by a passenger, putting hundreds of lives at risk

Unruly behaviour of a flier on board an IndiGo aircraft endangered the life of 176 passengers last morning after he pulled open the emergency exit just before the flight was about to reach the runway and was being prepped for take-off.

The airport police have arrested Akshay Ramesh Mohan (31) and are investigating the reason behind his act.

The incident happened around 11 am on the Mumbai-Chandigarh IndiGo flight 6E 4134 at the domestic airport, which was scheduled to depart at 11.40 am. Mohan, who was in seat 12C, suddenly opened the emergency exit door and inflated the slide, causing fellow passengers to react in shock, leading to commotion and an altercation between Mohan and them.

One passenger even sustained some bruises, the airline stated.

Turbulence on ground

“Just after the boarding got completed, the passenger in 12C suddenly opened the emergency exit door. IndiGo staff on board saw this and alerted the captain. In the melee, the passenger seated on 12A received bruises. The captain immediately informed the ground staff of the situation on board and instructed the team to arrange for medical assistance and take other necessary action. The captain also made an in-flight announcement and immediately switched off the engine. Mohan was handed over to the CISF. Any untoward behaviour compromising the safety of our passengers, crew or the aircraft is of serious concern to us. IndiGo has filed an FIR against this passenger. This matter is now with the local authorities. We regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers on board,” an official statement from the airlines read.

Following the incident, the flight was delayed by about two hours and took off around 2.30 pm.

The CISF handed over Mohan to the airport police. An officer said, “The passenger has been booked under section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and relevant section of the Aircraft Act.”