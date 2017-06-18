Man posing as Devendra Fadnavis' secretary cheats advocate of Rs 7 lakh

The Colaba police has registered a case against a man for allegedly posing as the personal secretary to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The accused allegedly cheated a 72-year-old advocate of Rs 7 lakh, in the name of turning the complainant's nephew's temporary clerk job into a permanent one.

According to the police, the complainant Pandurang Shirsat is a Mulund resident, whose nephew Sunil works as a clerk at Takshila School, Ulhasnagar. Sunil has been trying to get a permanent position, but his efforts did not fetch the desired results. On December 15, 2014, Shirsat shared Sunil's problem with a friend, who told him that a Bhaurao Nimbalkar who could help. He then introduced Shirsat to Nimbalkar.

Nimbalkar told Shirsat that his friend Siddharth Kate is the CM's personal secretary, and can therefore get the job done, using his influence. However, he added that Shirshat would have to pay, which the latter agreed to. On December 16, Shirsat, Sunil, and their relatives met Kate and Nimbalkar. Kate allegedly asked for a payment of Rs 7 lakh and an advance of Rs 2 lakh.

“Between December 16, 2014 to October 28, 2015 Kate and Nimbalkar have taken Rs 7 lakh in cash from Shirsat, but never did the job. Eventually, they stopped answering Shirsat's phone calls,” said an officer from the Colaba police station. A few months ago, when Shirsat paid a visit to the CM's staff office in Mantralaya, he found that no one called Kate worked there.

Last Monday, Shirsat lodged an FIR with the Colaba police. The accused have been booked under IPC Sec 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 34 (Common intention). The matter is being probed further.