Man pretends to be woman, uses WhatsApp to hack into 15 girls' phones

Pune: Be sure if the link sent to you on WhatsApp by a friend is from a genuine friend. If not, clicking on it could make you share your security verification code, and lead to your phone being hacked, and soon, it could be used to steal money. The Pune police have arrested a man from Rajasthan for allegedly hacking into 15 girls' phones this way, and duping their friends of Rs 2 lakh in three months.

The arrested youth has been identified as Diptesh Prakashji Salecha (23), a resident of District Barmer in Rajasthan. He has been slapped with relevant sections of cheating under the Indian Penal Code and The Information Technology Act. He has been brought to Pune.

The Pune city police's Cyber Cell had received around 15 complaints from women claiming their WhatApp accounts were hacked into by an unidentified person, and money was stolen in their names.

The modus operandi

Senior Inspector Sunil Pawar, in-charge of Pune city police's Cyber Cell said, "The culprit used to sent a hacking link along with "Hi" and after the women clicked on the links, their security verification codes were revealed. The accused then hacked into the phones. He then posed as each of the women using their various WhatsApp groups in which he appealed for Rs 2,000 or less to be deposited in his Paytm, or in his bank account. He cooked up all sorts of stories for this. Many people deposited the amount as it was small.

Later the women would get calls from friends asking to repay the borrowed money. That's when they realised their phones were hacked into. We have come to know that he has not only duped women from our city but also from other districts."

Used Facebook

Assistant Police Inspectors Swapnali Shinde and Vijaymala Pawar, also attached to the Cyber Cell said, "Diptesh is a graduate but is jobless and found this way of earning money. After we scrutinised his bank and Paytm details, we found that many people had deposited money and the amount was Rs 2 lakh in span of three months. Apart from it we have come to know that he use to create fake Facebook accounts pretending to be a girl, and interact with girls and later hack into their mobile phones for this."

