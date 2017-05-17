Man promises porn movie stardom to trick women into having sex, pleads guilty

A Raymore man Mario Ambrose Antoine ran a scam wherein he tricked women into having sex with him by promising them that he would make them star in the pornography film industry.

More than 10 women were duped as Mario insisted on having sex on camera under the pretext of 'rehearsals' for their roles in porn films.

The 34-year-old man was found guilty in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City and will be sentenced to ten years in jail.He was charged last year for duping six women but the cops believe that there were more victims which he later agreed that there were 10 or more.

Mario used fictitious companies names like 'Playboy Worldwide,' 'Playboy Asia' and 'Dash Agency' to lure women.

According to Kansas City Star, the women were contacted by a person called 'Nikki'. They would be complimented on their looks and asked if they were interested in modeling. 'Nikki' would bring up adult modeling and tell the women they could make tens of thousands of dollars posing for pictures and videos that would only be available on private websites in other countries. Interested women were instructed to go to a house in Raymore where the videotaped sexual activity would occur. When some of the women complained about not being paid, Antoine allegedly sent sexually explicit images of them to their employers and people they knew.

mario has now pleaded guilty in the case and awaits sentence which would be more than 10 years.