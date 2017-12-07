Man rapes and kills 7-year-old girl to teach his father a lesson

A 25-year-old man was arrested today for allegedly raping and killing a seven-year-old girl in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on December 4 to take "revenge" on her father, police said

The accused, Kanakam Shiva, allegedly committed the crime to avenge the death of his brother who had killed himself recently.





According to Jayashankar Bhupalpally deputy SP P Ravi Kumar, Shiva suspected that the girl's father had "spoiled" his brother's lover affair due to which the latter killed himself by consuming pesticide.

"In a bid to avenge his brother's death, Shiva lured the child under some pretext on December 4 evening and then allegedly raped her before strangulating her to death on the outskirts of Gorikottapally village," the officer said.

Shiva has been booked under various sections of the IPC and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.