Man robs elderly Mumbai couple, caught in Delhi

A 27-year-old man, allegedly involved in robbing an elderly couple's residence in Mumbai's Khar area, was arrested in north Delhi, the police said today.

Raju Sonkar was working in a ration shop in Mumbai for the last 10 years. His cousin, Shivnath, was a cook in the house of a senior citizen at Khar with a fake identity. Sonkar, along with his four accomplices, Hasim, Shivnath, Kallu and Santosh, robbed the house of Shivnath's employer on August 31.

While committing the robbery, they selected a time when the elderly woman was alone at home and her family members, including her husband, were away, the police said. Finding the old lady alone, they tied her up and made off with Rs 25 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 7 to 8 lakh, they added.

Sonkar had taken a flight from Mumbai to Delhi on September 1 and was staying at a relative¿s place in Daryaganj here, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Jatin Narwal. The Mumbai Police informed their counterparts in Delhi yesterday about Sonkar planning to escape to his hometown Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, Narwal said.

A team was constituted and a trap was laid at Gate No 1, ISBT Kashmere Gate and the accused was arrested. Police recovered Rs 7.52 lakh, seven gold bangles, a finger ring, a pair of earrings, two chains with pendant and a pendant from his possession, added the DCP.

