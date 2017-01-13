Mumbai Crime: Man says eunuchs castrated him to make him part of their dance group

22-year-old dancer from Bihar claims the procedure was done on him after they spiked his drink; accused claim he got operated in Raipur and was recuperating at their home



A 22-year-old man has alleged that a group of eunuchs from Mahim area allegedly castrated him to make him a part of their group. He claimed that the duo spiked his drink and then took him to Mumbai Central, where they carried out the procedure, and later locked him in a room in Mahim.

The police said Dhanajay Rajbanshi who is a dancer and resident of Bihar had met eunuchs Shabina and Sanjana six months ago at an event in Gujarat.

Cops said Rajbanshi is a dancer and has a wife and a two-year-old daughter who live in Bihar. After the event, they started doing dance performances together.

Dumped in a room

He shifted to Mahim and started staying with the two in the Macchimar Colony in Mahim. “The eunuchs started providing money to Rajbanshi and also took him to dance performances,” said a police officer from Mahim police station.

Last week, the eunuchs allegedly spiked the drink of Rajbanshi and later took him to Mumbai Central area and castrated him. When he woke up, he realised that he was dumped in a room with a cell phone that had no SIM card in it. He also found that they had castrated him.

Somehow, on Wednesday night, Rajbanshi finally managed to find his SIM card that was hidden in the rooms by Shabana and Sanjana. “He called the police control number 100 and we immediately reached the spot. As the door was locked, we also called the fire brigade,” said a police source.

The police then rushed him to the Bhabha Hospital. Rajbanshi is being treated there but is very afraid since the incident. He has claimed Shabana and Sanjana committed the crime to get him in their group.

‘He did it himself’

Meanwhile the accused claim that Rajbanshi himself carried out the operation in Raipur and returned to them. They were only taking care of him, as after the operation, one needs to apply ghee on the area for 40 days. He was not taking care of himself and they thought he might contract an infection, so they locked him in a room. They also claimed that Rajbanshi had a cell-phone with him.

FIR registered

The cops have registered an FIR under Sections 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 343 (Wrongful confinement for three or more days), 367 (Kidnapping or abducting in order to subject person to grievous hurt, slavery, etc) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The eunuchs have been arrested and will be produced in court today.