A 44-year-old man died after he was allegedly set afire by three men in Hatta town here, with the family claiming that he was killed for lodging a police complaint against one of them for harassing his daughter.



Representation pic

However, police said they had not received any complaint about the matter. According to police, Narmada Sahu was killed last evening when he stepped outside his house in Hatta Mohalla following which the three accused were arrested.

He was rushed to the district hospital where he died during treatment in the early hours today, Superintendent of Police Vivek Agrawal told PTI over phone. The accused were identified as Sachin Sahu (19) and his uncles, Ramkumar Sahu (35) and Rajkumar Sahu (34).

"The three have been arrested for allegedly killing Narmada Sahu. They have been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)," Superintendent of Police Vivek Agrawal told PTI over phone.

Meanwhile, Gulab Rani, widow of Narmada Sahu, told reporters that her husband had lodged a complaint with Hatta police on August 15, accusing Sachin Sahu of harassing their daughter.

The SP claimed that the victim's daughter had told the police that she was not harassed. "The wife of the deceased has told the media that the accused was teasing her daughter. We are probing the case," he said adding, "But no complaint had come to us earlier."

"We have already held talks with the daughter of the deceased," he said. "Now we are waiting for the wife of the deceased to record her statement which she had given to the media on the hospital premises," Agrawal said.

Further investigation is on.