Mumbai Crime: Man sexually harasses boy, says he wants to marry him



Representational picture

A 35-year-old man has been arrested by the Kurla Nehru Nagar police for allegedly subjecting a 17-year-old college student to constant sexual harassment and forcible marriage proposals. The accused Shadab Dalvi was arrested under sections of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), after the boy notified his family regarding the constant torture meted out at his hands, who in turn informed the police.

According to The Times of India, police learnt from the teenager, who is currently pursuing a diploma at a college in South Mumbai that Dalvi and him became friends at a gym. The accused then contacted him on Facebook one day and asked if he would visit Ajmer shrine with him, which both went to on April. Dalvi booked a room for two in a small lodge once reaching their destination. Once inside the room he proceeded to remove the boy's pants, forcibly attempted to kiss him and showed the teen pornographic videos.

But, the torture did not end there. When Dalvi and the teen went to Ajmer Market a day later, he implored the boy to wear female clothing and said that he wished to wed him. They returned to Mumbai only after the boy said he required to attend his exams.

Dalvi tried to kiss the boy and asked him to marry him on another occasion last week in Mumbai near a railway track. Following this incident, the frustrated victim finally gathered the courage to inform his parents regarding the abuse.