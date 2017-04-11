US man shoots son over who walks the dog in Chicago

Washington: A man shot and killed his 22-year-old son in the US after an argument between the two over who would walk the family dog escalated into a shootout.

Police responded to a call of a person shot at a home in Chicago’s Burnside neighborhood yesterday. There they found two men, aged 43 and 22, who had shot each other after a "verbal altercation", authorities said.

Representational picture

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that the fight between the father and son was over "who was going to walk the dog" and both men opened fire. They sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital, where the young man was pronounced dead. The father was listed in critical condition, authorities said. Two guns were also seized.