Man shot at for trying to enter Indian Air Force base in Hindon

A man was shot at after he tried to enter the Indian Air Force (IAF) base in Hindon here by scaling the wall of the airbase, informed sources said on Wednesday. According to sources, the man tried to jump over the wall of the airbase on late Tuesday night. He did not stop despite several warnings from the security personnel.



Representational Image

The man was shot in the leg, and was later given first aid before being sent to a hospital. The incident comes amid security alert on the possibility of Pathankot-like attack on defence installations, and recent intelligence inputs on Hindon airbase being at the target of terrorists.