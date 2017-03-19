Man shot dead at Paris airport after seizing soldier's gun



French Police secure the area at Paris' Orly airport



Paris: Security forces at Paris' Orly airport on Saturday shot dead a man who took a weapon from a soldier, the interior ministry said, adding that nobody was hurt in the incident.

Witnesses said the airport was evacuated following the shooting. "A man took a weapon from a soldier then hid in a shop in the airport before being shot dead by security forces," an interior ministry spokesman told AFP.



The man who was shot dead. Pics/AFP

"We had queued up to check in for the Tel Aviv flight when we heard three or four shots nearby," witness Franck Lecam said. "The whole airport has been evacuated," he added. The thwarted attack has been linked to the shooting of a police officer earlier north of Paris, police said.

The earlier shooting took place in the northern suburb of Stains on the other side of the city. A man travelling by car opened fire during a routine stop-and-search operation, slightly wounding one officer in the head, police said.