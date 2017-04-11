Man slips while boarding a train at Kalyan railway station, dies

Kalyan station. Pic/YouTube

A 53-year-old man from Bhusaval died on Monday after he slipped between the platform and train while boarding a train at Kalyan railway station.

The man, identified as Waman Dattarey Mahajan from Pune, alighted from Hutatma Express at Kalyan railway station to fetch some water for his seven-year-old grandson, a senior police officer said.

"The platform was over crowded. The train started moving while the man struggled to board the train. Eventually, he slipped between the train and platform," he added.

He was taken to a civic hospital in Kalyan were he succumbed to his injuries, the officer said. An accidental death case has been registered by the Government Railway police of Kalyan.