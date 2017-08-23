Delhi: Man stabbed over Rs 2,000 dies



Representation pic

A 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a dispute over Rs 2,000 in south Delhi's Lodhi Colony, the police said today. On August 18, one Sonu informed the police that while he was sitting with his cousin Akash in a park, two men, Ajay and Anil approached them.

While Anil held Akash, Ajay allegedly stabbed the latter in his ribs and fled from there. Akash was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries yesterday. Akash had lent Rs 2,000 to one Umesh on Anil's guarantee. Akash was demanding his money back and Ajay was not helping him and they had quarrels over the issue a couple of times. The two accused are on the run.