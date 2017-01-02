Man stabbed to death, 2 others hurt in New Year's Eve clash

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death and two others injured by a group of four to five persons during a clash with their group on New Year's Eve, police said on Sunday. Three persons have been detained in this connection, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place on late Saturday when Vishal, a resident of Sanjay Camp, went along with 10-11 of his friends for the New Year party to the nearby Vivekanand Camp in Chanakyapuri area.

When he, along with his friends, reached the venue, four to five unidentified persons attacked them with sticks and knives. Vishal received multiple knife wounds on his body, while Sahil and his brother Aman were also injured in the incident.

"On being informed, local police rushed to the spot. Vishal was admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, while Sahil was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital, from where he was discharged on Sunday. However, while undergoing treatment, Vishal succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police R.P. Meena told IANS.

He said it prima facie seemed a case of old enmity between the groups, adding: "We have identified four to five persons. We have also detained three persons for interrogation, including Aman."

During the interrogation, Sahil and Aman told interrogators that they were trying to rescue Vishal. But owing to contradictions in their statements, their involvement in the killing of Vishal cannot be ruled out, he said.

"Some more persons can be involved in the case. The investigation is on," the officer said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of angry local residents protested with the body of Vishal and blocked the Ring Road at Dhaula Kaun around 4 p.m, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits. This led to traffic disruption on the busy road for at least 30 minutes.

According to police, Vishal, who worked as a sweeper in a local school, was pursuing his graduation from the School of Open Learning (SOL).