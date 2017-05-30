Man strangulates victim with leather belt for revenge, arrested



Representational picture

One person has been arrested for strangulating a man to death with his belt to take revenge, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Pradeep, 32, of Delhi and the belt with which he strangled Marshal, 24, has been recovered, police said.

The motive for the murder was to take revenge as his wife once had run away with Marshal's brother, police said.

"The accused has accepted of committing the crime during interrogation and also disclosed that his brother helped him in the murder," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Surender Kumar.

According to police, Pradeep with the help of his brother Deepak strangled Marshal in a car and later dumped the body in a street in sector 16B of Dwarka in west Delhi.

Police has recovered the Swift car used in the crime, clothes Pradeep was wearing at the time of murder and the leather belt used to strangulate Marshal.