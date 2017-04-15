Mumbai Crime: Man stripped, tortured with cigarette burns for speaking against friend's wife



Snaps of the video, which show victim Raju Bhatanpur being assaulted by his friends. The accused even applied turmeric on his bruises after beating him up for three hours

A liquor party soon turned violent when a group of four drunk friends decided to rough up the fifth one, to the extent of almost killing him, only because he had spoken ill about a friend's wife. The assault, which continued for almost three hours, was even recorded and uploaded on social media, following which it went viral.

The incident came to light when the victim's mother came across the video and asked his son about it. Thereafter, a case was registered at the Vikhroli police station and three of the accused arrested. After being produced in court, they were remanded in judicial custody.

Fun times turn ugly

Victim Raju Bhatanpur (38), resident of Tagore Nagar-4, Vikhroli (east), works as a tailor in area. On April 12 around 3.30pm, Raju's friend Sachin Chaure visited his house and told him that another youth Kamlesh wanted to meet him. When he reached Kamlesh's house, which was just 15 minutes from his place, he found him and two others Kalu Mani Shetty and Jayesh Kamble having a booze party. After they offered Raju drinks, he joined them.

After almost half-an-hour, Kamlesh suddenly asked Raju, "Why are you speaking bad about my wife?" In an inebriated condition, Raju told him, "Whatever I'm saying is the truth. Instead of asking me you should question your wife." Angered by his statement, Kamlesh started abusing and beating him up. Thereafter, the other three joined him.

"Initially, they slapped me a number of times but soon after they started assaulting me with leather belts. Later, they took off my clothes and beat me up. I could not feel the pain then as I was under the effect of alcohol. This went on till 7.30 pm. Before leaving they even tortured me with cigarette burns," said Raju in his statement to the police.

According to police, after beating him black and blue for three hours, Raju's friends applied turmeric on his bruises and let him go home. On reaching home, he went off to sleep. The following morning when a neighbour informed his mother Manikamma about the video, she enquired about the incident from Raju. She even noticed that his body had swollen up and there were injuries on his head. Thereafter, they immediately approached the Vikhroli police station and lodged an FIR.

One at large

DCP (Zone-7) Sachin Patil said, "We have arrested Kamlesh, Sachin and Jayesh, but Kalu is still absconding. They have been booked under sections 324, 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 504 and 34 of IPC. After being produced in court, they were remanded in judicial custody."