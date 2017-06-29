Man surrenders after avenging brother's death in Malwani

After killing the man who had murdered his elder brother four years ago, a 20-year-old surrendered to the Malwani cops in the early hours today. He was accompanied by his friend and accomplice in the crime, Umer Amirulla (28). Incidentally, the deceased, Sayyad Aslam Shaikh (45), had stepped out of jail on bail a few hours before the murder.

According to police sources, the incident took place between midnight and 12.20 am, when Aslam, a resident of Malwani, was approaching his house. “Amir and Umer were armed with a cleaver and an iron rod.

The duo had an altercation with Aslam, following which they attacked him. While Umer hit Aslam with the iron rod, Amir assaulted him with the cleaver multiple times, until he was dead. They arrived at the police station soon after and confessed to the crime. They have also handed over the weapons used in the crime,” said a Malwani police officer. A case has been registered under various sections of the IPC.

Police sources said, Aslam murdered Amir's elder brother, Akbar, following a dispute and the former had been serving a jail term since.