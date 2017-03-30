Man tortures wife, forces her to have unnatural sex with a dog

Representational picture

In a sickening incident, a man from Belgavi district in Karnataka allegedly threatened 25-year-old wife to have sex with a dog. The wife has now filed a complaint against him.

In the complaint the wife alleged that not only did he force her to have sex with a dog, but also threatened her that he would throw her out of the house if she did not oblige him.

The woman said that it is not the first time that he has tortured her but was happening since last 4 months. She has also alleged that she had to endured physical and mental torture at his hands.

While recording her complaint, she revealed that her husband a truck owner-cum-driver showed her explicit sex videos on his phone and expected her to do exactly the same. One day, it went to an extreme level wherein he forced her to have sex with a dog. Times of India mentioned that the incident happened on March 22, at about 10.30 pm when he threatened her and then forced her and his three children to leave the house.

The police have registered a case under section 498 (A) (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Criminal Intimidation) and 377(unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code.

The woman then mustered courage to file a complaint with the Katakol police. The police have arrested the man, produced before the court, and then remanded in judicial custody.