Man walks on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir protesting for justice

Former accountant-turned-boot polisher, fired from his job in 2000 for speaking out against his company’s new salary policy, will walk to the Vidhan Sabha today, protesting for justice



Ranjeet Mishra, who started his protest march last month, has traversed 1,700 km on foot

Ranjeet Mishra was in his mid 30s, when was sacked for raising his voice against his company's new salary policy. It's been 17 years since, but Mishra, now 54, is still far from receiving justice.

After a futile legal battle and failed protests, the former accountant from Haryana set out on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir last month. His mission: to raise awareness about his plight and get rid of the stigma that led to him losing his job. Along the way, he polishes shoes for strangers and donates 2/5th of the income generated from it to the Swachh Bharat campaign.

Mishra, who arrived in the city yesterday, was seen walking with the Tricolour and a poster appealing for justice. He will march to the Vidhan Sabha today, then head to Nagpur.

The 54-year-old said he is donating Rs 2 from the Rs 5 he charges for polishing shoes. "Since I am demanding justice from the country, this is my way of giving back to the nation for helping out,” he said.

A long-drawn battle

Mishra, who hails from Delhi, began his march on February 25. The former senior accountant allegedly lost his job after he protested a salary structure introduced by his company.

What followed was a 10-year-long legal battle. He led a series of protests in Delhi. After his pleas fell on deaf ears, he decided to protest on foot. "Swami Vivekanand had said, 'keep walking until you are granted justice'. I am following my leader’s ideology. I will visit all states, demanding that they approach the government in Haryana to review my case and punish the corrupt law-breakers," he said.



He carries a book in which he has taken signatures from people he met during his trip, for his cause. Pics/ Satej Shinde

On a wing and a prayer

Mishra says he finds shelter at police or railway stations in the night and continues walking during the day. Until now, he has traversed 1,700 km. "I have a long journey ahead, but it does not matter how long it takes as long as I get justice," said Mishra, while showing a notebook in which he has taken signatures from people he met during his trip, to support his cause.

He manages to buy himself food from the money he makes from polishing shoes.

Support from the family

Mishra’s sons are working professionals. "They want me to stop this, but I want to get rid of the stigma. At the end of the day, we all have to fight our own battles," he said.

When mid-day contacted Mishra’s son Shailesh, who works as a technician at an operation theatre of a hospital, he said, “He has our support. After all, he is not doing anything wrong.”