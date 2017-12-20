Man wanted for Rajasthan double murder held in Delhi

A 28-year-old man wanted in a double murder case in Bharatpur in Rajasthan was arrested from his hideout in south Delhi, police said on Wednesday

A 28-year-old man wanted in a double murder case in Bharatpur in Rajasthan was arrested from his hideout in south Delhi, police said on Wednesday. Bablu of Bharatpur district had been hiding in the J.J cluster area of Tigri for the last couple of months. He was arrested on Tuesday night.



"Rajasthan police had earlier arrested his accomplices while he was at large after the crime reported on July 14," Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Baaniya said.

Bablu told police that he and his accomplices had shot dead two villagers of a rival group at Vilanchatpura village over a land dispute, the officer said.

