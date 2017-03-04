Man who offered Rs 1 cr for Kerala CM's head relieved of duties



Pinarayi Vijayan

Indore: Taking action against Kundan Chandrawat, a local RSS leader who announced a Rs 1 crore reward for the beheading of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the saffron organisation on Friday said it has “relieved” him from his duties.

“Due to his controversial remarks, a confusion about RSS has been created. So, he has been relieved from his duties,” Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) head of the region Prakash Shastri said in a statement. Shastri said that Chandrawat’s views should not be thought the official view of RSS.

Chandrawat, RSS Ujjain's Sah Prachar Pramukh, whose statement has evoked condemnation, said on Thursday that he made the statement in his personal capacity and not as a RSS member.