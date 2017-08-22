Man with 'psychiatric' issues rams van into two, kills one



A bystander noted the registration number of the van, which the police used to trace the vehicle. Pic/AFP

One person was killed and another seriously injured in the southern French city of Marseille yesterday after a van ploughed into people at two different bus stops, police sources, adding that the suspected driver had been arrested.

Marseille's prosecutor Xavier Tarabeux said that investigators had no "element pointing to a terrorist attack" and that the driver was believed to suffer from "psychiatric" problems.

A police source said the driver was in his mid-30s and was not from Marseille. The local La Provence newspaper reported that he was known to police for minor offences.