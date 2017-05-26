Man with guns, knives arrested at US Comicon

A man armed with four guns and several knives was arrested at the Phoenix Comicon, prompting officials to increase security screening and outlaw prop weapons for the duration of the event in the US city, the media reported.

The man had been carrying three handguns and one shotgun, along with the knives, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, a Phoenix police spokeswoman, told the media on Thursday.

Fortune said the man intended to harm Phoenix police and had been taking pictures of officers and posting them on social media, reports USA Today.

Police did not immediately release the man's name but said he is 30 years old.

The four-day entertainment and comic convention is being held at the Phoenix Convention Centre.