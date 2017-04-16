Manabadi Telangana Inter 1st Year Result 2017, TS Inter First Year Junior Results announced at bietelangana.gov.in

Telangana (TS Board) Inter 1st Year Results 2017: The Telangana Board has announced the Telangana 1st Inter Result 2017.

Check your results at telangana12.jagranjosh.com and telangana.jagranjosh.com

The students will be able to check their Telangana 1st Inter Result 2017 directly from a link on the page. You can also visit the official websites i.e. websites i.e. results.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in; to check your TS Board 1st Inter Result 2017. To get the latest and most authentic updates about TS Board Inter Result, students can visit this page regularly.

Steps to check TS Board 2nd Intermediate Results 2017

>> Step 1: Visit telangana12.jagranjosh.com



>> Step 2: Click on the relevant link for Telangana Inter Results



>> Step 3: Enter your roll number / hall ticket and other important details



>> Step 4: Click on the submit button



>> Step 5: Your TS Board Inter Result will be displayed on the screen



>> Step 6: Check your result very carefully and verify all details



>> Step 7: Download softcopy PDF or take printout for future reference

About Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana

The Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana is the regulatory body of education in the state of Telangana, its main jurisdiction includes supervising and regulating the education policies at Intermediate level in the affiliated schools. It also devises the course of study, education policies, grants affiliation and conducts yearly Telangana Board examinations at intermediate level.