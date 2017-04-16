Manabadi Telangana Inter 2nd Year Result 2017, TS Inter Second Year Junior Results announced at bietelangana.gov.in

According to the recent updates, the Telangana Board has announced the Telangana Board 2nd Year Result 2017 result on Sunday.

Check your results at telangana12.jagranjosh.com and telangana.jagranjosh.com

The Hyderabad office of BIE Telangana, the TS Inter Result 2017 is available online on this page as well as on the official websites i.e. results.cgg.gov.in / bie.telangana.gov.in.

>> Step 1: Visit telangana12.jagranjosh.com

>> Step 2: Click on the relevant link for Telangana Inter Results

>> Step 3: Enter your roll number / hall ticket and other important details

>> Step 4: Click on the submit button

>> Step 5: Your TS Board Inter Result will be displayed on the screen

>> Step 6: Check your result very carefully and verify all details

>> Step 7: Download softcopy PDF or take printout for future reference

About the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, popularly known as BIE Telangana, is the agency is trusted with the responsibility of regulation and supervision of the intermediate education in the state. Incepted in the year 2014, the board operates from its headquarters in Nampally, Hyderabad. Along with management of higher secondary school education, the TSBIE also conducts the annual board exams for 1st year and 2nd year intermediate students in both regular as well as vocational streams. Every year, the TS Board Intermediate Exams are held in the month of February – March followed by the declaration of results in April. The TS Board also conducts the supplementary exams for the students who want to retake their final exams in case if they failed in annual examination in the month of June /July.