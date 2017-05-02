Manabadi Telangana SSC Result 2017: TS 10th Results 2017 to be declared on May 3; Check results at bse.telangana.gov.in

Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) is set to announce the Telangana 10th Result 2017 tomorrow (May 3) at 4 pm on Telangana State Board official site bse.telangana.gov.in and telangana10.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their Telangana Board Cass 10 Result 2017 page on Jagran Josh. Here are the key steps of checking Telangana Board Class 10 Result 2017.

The Telangana Board Cass 10 Result 2017 will be available on official website - bse.telangana.gov.in

Steps to check the results

>> Click on the website - telangana10.jagranjosh.com

>> Fill in the details like hall ticket roll number, name

>> Click on submit

>> Take the print out of the Telangana Board 10th Result 2017 copy for future reference.

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education also known as Telangana BSE came into existence in the year 2014 after the state was formed. Almost 5 lakh students take the exams every year conducted by Telangana Board of Secondary Education.