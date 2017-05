Manabadi Telangana SSC Result 2017: TS 10th Results 2017 to be declared today at 4pm; Check results at bse.telangana.gov.in

Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TSBSE) is set to announce the Telangana 10th Result 2017 today (May 3) at 4 pm on Telangana State Board official site bse.telangana.gov.in. You can also check your results at telangana10.jagranjosh.com.

Students can check their Telangana Board Cass 10 Result 2017 page on Jagran Josh.

The Telangana Board Cass 10 Result 2017 will be available on official website - bse.telangana.gov.in

Here are few steps to check your result

>> Click on the website - telangana10.jagranjosh.com

>> Fill in the details like your hall ticket roll number, name

>> Click on the button submit

>> Take the print out of the Telangana Board 10th Result 2017 copy for future reference.

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is also known as Telangana BSE. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education came into existence in the year 2014 after the state was formed. Almost 5 lakh students take the exams every year conducted by Telangana Board of Secondary Education.