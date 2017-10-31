Manafort, Gates charged for conspiracy against United States

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a former business associate, Rick Gates, were yesterday indicted on charges of conspiracy against the United States, money laundering and several other financial charges.

The charges were the first stemming from special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into possible ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia. The indictment filed in federal court in Washington accused both men of funnelling tens of millions of dollars in payments through foreign companies and bank accounts.

Manafort and Gates surrendered to federal authorities, and were expected in court later yesterday to face charges brought by Mueller's team. The indictment lays out 12 counts including conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, acting as an unregistered foreign agent and several charges related to failing to report foreign bank and financial accounts.

The indictment alleges that they moved money through hidden bank accounts in Cyprus, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Seychelles. In total, more than $75 million flowed through the offshore accounts. Manafort is accused of laundering more than $18 million. The White House declined to comment.