Manchester Arena blast: Bomber's father was part of Libyan militant group

Ramadan Abedi took refuge in Britain while he was being hunted for his ties to Libyan Islamic Fighting Group, which allegedly has links with al-Qaeda
Illustration/Ravi Jadhav
The father of suspected Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi was once part of a Libyan militant group with alleged ties to al-Qaeda, a Libyan security source said yesterday.
Abedi's father Ramadan "was a member of the Libyan Islamic Fighting Group (LIFG)," said Ahmed bin Salem, spokesman for Libya's Deterrence Force, which acts as the police for Libya's unity government. The Tripoli-based force arrested Abedi's father and brother after Monday's attack at a pop concert, which killed 22 people and was claimed by the Islamic State group.
Also read - Manchester Arena bomber trained abroad, had Al Qaeda links: Official
Ramadan Abedi was hunted by the regime of Muammar Gaddafi for his ties to the group, finding refuge in Britain before returning to Libya in 2011 to join the NATO-backed uprising that finally overthrew the dictator, British media have reported.
Also read - Manchester Arena blast: Witnesses recount horror at concert
Libyans who had fought Soviet forces in Afghanistan and stayed on after their withdrawal founded the now-disbanded LIFG in 1995. The group's sole aim was to topple Gaddafi. After thwarting an attempt to assassinate the Libyan strongman, Gaddafi's security services launched a merciless pursuit of the group's members, most of whom had fled the country.
Also read: Islamic State claims Manchester concert attack that killed 22
Also read - Manchester Arena blast: Frantic parents hunt for missing kids after Ariana Grande concert
After the dictator's ouster and death, Abedi served in the Tripoli police department, Bin Salem said, without providing further information. "The investigation is ongoing and he is still being questioned by the relevant services. I cannot give more details," Bin Salem said. LIFG members have allegedly maintained murky links with Al-Qaeda.
Cops arrest two more suspects
Two more men were arrested yesterday by the UK police after searches in Manchester in connection with a deadly suicide bombing at a pop concert this week, taking the total number of men in custody to eight. All the previous arrests were made in and around Manchester.
US plugs leak allegations
After the UK said they would stop sharing intelli-gence in the attack probe with the US in the wake of leaks by American offici-als, Lewis Lukens, US charge d'affaires in London and acting ambassador to Britain said on Thursday, "The US government is launching an investigation into these leaks and will take appropriate action once we identify the source of the leaks," he said, adding, "We are determined to identify these leaks and to stop them."
1995 Year the LIFG was founded
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments