Manchester Arena blast: Bomber's pre-attack photos out

The UK police released CCTV footage of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi on the night of the attack, as thousands defied the terror threat to take part in the Great Manchester Run yesterday.
Security was tight as 40,000 runners pounded Manchester's streets in the annual half marathon (21.1 km) a day after Prime Minister Theresa May lowered the terror threat level.
Investigators gave details of Abedi's last hours as they released photographs from security cameras showing the black-clad suicide bomber wearing jeans and trainers, a black bodywarmer and baseball cap, the straps of his backpack visible on his shoulders.
A handout CCTV grab of bomber Salman Abedi altered to remove the context at source.
A police statement said one of the last places he went to was a "city centre flat and from there he left to make his way to the Manchester Arena".
"The flat is highly relevant as a location, which we believe may be the final assembly place for the device."
The police detained two men, aged 20 and 22, in a raid in north Manchester early on Saturday. Along with the 11 suspects in UK custody, the police in Libya have detained Abedi's father and brother.
Bomber's network still at large
Members of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi's network are still potentially at large, British interior minister Amber Rudd said yesterday. The police have said they have arrested a large part of the network behind the bombing.
May's lead narrows after terror attack
UK PM Theresa May's lead over the opposition Labour Party has narrowed, as per opinion polls since the attack, suggesting she may not win the landslide predicted just a month ago. Four polls published on Saturday showed that May's lead had contracted by 2 to 6 percentage points, indicating the June 8 election could be much tighter than thought.
14th person held in connection with attack
The UK police said yesterday that they had arrested a 14th person in connection with the Manchester suicide bombing, and were searching a property in the south of the city. The 25-year-old man was arrested in the southwest of Manchester "on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act," Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter. So far, two have been released without charge, while 12 men remain in custody for questioning.
Pressure on Net firms over extremist material?
Britain is looking at range of options to put pressure on Internet companies to do more to take down extremist material, security minister Ben Wallace said yesterday. "We are going to look at the range of options. We have seen the Germans have proposed perhaps a fine; we are not sure whether that is going to work, but there are range of pressures we can put on to some of these companies," Wallace told BBC Television. "We think they have the technology and the capability to change the algorithms they use."
