Manchester Arena blast: Bomber's pre-attack photos out



Runners at the start of Great Manchester Run on Sunday; Pics/AFP

The UK police released CCTV footage of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi on the night of the attack, as thousands defied the terror threat to take part in the Great Manchester Run yesterday.

Security was tight as 40,000 runners pounded Manchester's streets in the annual half marathon (21.1 km) a day after Prime Minister Theresa May lowered the terror threat level.

Investigators gave details of Abedi's last hours as they released photographs from security cameras showing the black-clad suicide bomber wearing jeans and trainers, a black bodywarmer and baseball cap, the straps of his backpack visible on his shoulders.



A handout CCTV grab of bomber Salman Abedi altered to remove the context at source.

A police statement said one of the last places he went to was a "city centre flat and from there he left to make his way to the Manchester Arena".

"The flat is highly relevant as a location, which we believe may be the final assembly place for the device."

The police detained two men, aged 20 and 22, in a raid in north Manchester early on Saturday. Along with the 11 suspects in UK custody, the police in Libya have detained Abedi's father and brother.