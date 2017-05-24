Manchester Arena blast: Witnesses recount horror at concert

The suicide bomber, who killed at least 22 people and injured 59 others at a concert of US pop star Ariana Grande in Manchester city, was identified as Libyan-origin British citizen Salman Abedi, officials said.



Helpers attend to injured people inside the Manchester Arena after the blast. Pics/AFP

Abedi, 22, who was born in Manchester, is the second youngest among four children of a Libyan refugee couple who came to the UK to escape the Gaddafi regime, media reports said. Greater Manchester Police said the suspect is yet to be named by the coroner. "A 23-year-old man from Manchester has so far been arrested in connection with the bombing. We have also enforced warrants at two addresses in the city," said Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins. Abedi is believed to have boarded a train from London to Manchester to carry out the attack. Police confirmed the attacker died at the arena.

A woman and a girl leave a hotel near the arena in Manchester after the blast

Witnesses recount horror

Witnesses related the horror of the blast, which unleashed a stampede just as the concert ended at what is Europe's largest indoor arena. "We ran and people were screaming around us and pushing on the stairs to go outside and people were falling down, girls were crying, and we saw these women being treated by paramedics having open wounds on their legs ... it was just chaos," said Sebastian Diaz, 19 "It was literally just a minute after it ended, the lights came on and the bomb went off."

Homemade bomb

The powerful homemade bomb was set off at the concert of Grande in Manchester city late last night. The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the bombing and warned of more attacks. The group said in a statement that "one of the 'soldiers placed bombs among the crowds."

The explosion occurred in the foyer area of Manchester Arena that has a capacity of 21,000. Eyewitnesses said the explosion was heard after pop star Ariana Grande finished her show and left the stage. She has indefinitely suspended her world tour, according to TMZ.

So far, two authorities have revealed the names of two victims. Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos from Lancashire, who is the youngest victim of the carnage. The second victim has been named as 18-year-old student Georgina Callander.