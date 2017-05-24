Manchester Arena blast: Witnesses recount horror at concert

Suicide bomber attacks packed arena in Manchester after pop star Ariana Grande's performance, killing 22 and wounding 59; IS claims responsibility
The suicide bomber, who killed at least 22 people and injured 59 others at a concert of US pop star Ariana Grande in Manchester city, was identified as Libyan-origin British citizen Salman Abedi, officials said.
Helpers attend to injured people inside the Manchester Arena after the blast. Pics/AFP
Abedi, 22, who was born in Manchester, is the second youngest among four children of a Libyan refugee couple who came to the UK to escape the Gaddafi regime, media reports said. Greater Manchester Police said the suspect is yet to be named by the coroner. "A 23-year-old man from Manchester has so far been arrested in connection with the bombing. We have also enforced warrants at two addresses in the city," said Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins. Abedi is believed to have boarded a train from London to Manchester to carry out the attack. Police confirmed the attacker died at the arena.
A woman and a girl leave a hotel near the arena in Manchester after the blast
Witnesses recount horror
Witnesses related the horror of the blast, which unleashed a stampede just as the concert ended at what is Europe's largest indoor arena. "We ran and people were screaming around us and pushing on the stairs to go outside and people were falling down, girls were crying, and we saw these women being treated by paramedics having open wounds on their legs ... it was just chaos," said Sebastian Diaz, 19 "It was literally just a minute after it ended, the lights came on and the bomb went off."
Homemade bomb
The powerful homemade bomb was set off at the concert of Grande in Manchester city late last night. The Islamic State terror group claimed responsibility for the bombing and warned of more attacks. The group said in a statement that "one of the 'soldiers placed bombs among the crowds."
The explosion occurred in the foyer area of Manchester Arena that has a capacity of 21,000. Eyewitnesses said the explosion was heard after pop star Ariana Grande finished her show and left the stage. She has indefinitely suspended her world tour, according to TMZ.
So far, two authorities have revealed the names of two victims. Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos from Lancashire, who is the youngest victim of the carnage. The second victim has been named as 18-year-old student Georgina Callander.
No Indian casualty reported
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted yesterday, "So far there is no report of an Indian casualty in the #Manchester attack. We are keeping a close watch on the situation." Immediately after the attack, the Indian high commission in London had tweeted that "Any Indians injured during Manchester attack today may reach off-office hours Public Response Unit of HCI (High Commission of India) ASAP (as soon as possible) at 020 7632 3035."
UK parties suspend campaigns
All political parties in the UK yesterday suspended campaigning for the June 8 general election following the suicide bomb attack. The Scottish National Party (SNP) has postponed the launch of its election manifesto, which was due yesterday. The Liberal Democrats, Green Party, Welsh Plaid Cymru and far-right UKIP have also announced that they will be ceasing campaigning until further notice.
Parents go online to find their children
Desperate parents and friends posted heart-wrenching messages and pictures on social media in the search for their loved ones after the bombing. Many people had been posting pictures of eight-year old Saffie Rose Roussos, with media imploring people to come forward with information about her whereabouts. But her primary school later confirmed she had died in the attack, making her the youngest known victim so far. Author JK Rowling was one of many British celebrities to help spread the word by retweeting messages.
Ariana Grande, Singer
'broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.'
Theresa May, UK PM
'This attack stands out for its appalling sickening cowardice, deliberately targeting innocent, defenceless children and young people who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives.'
Queen Elizabeth II
'The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert'
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister
'Pained by the attack in Manchester. We strongly condemn it. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with the injured.'
Emmanuel Macron, French President
'I offer my thoughts to the British people, to the victims and their loved ones. We are fighting terrorism together.'
Donald Trump, US President
'I extend my deepest condol-ences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack. So many young, beautiful innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life.'
David Beckham, Former Manchester United star
'As a father and a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all that have been affected by this tragedy.
Nicki Minaj, Rapper and Singer
'My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana and every family affected by this tragic event in the UK Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this.'
Lorde, Singer 'every musician feels sick & responsible tonight-shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari'
21k
Capacity of the concert venue
