Mandsaur Violence: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan gives Rs 1-cr aid to slain farmers' kin



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan consloles family members of a farmer killed in the police firing. PIC/PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan yesterday visited Mandsaur, where five farmers were allegedly killed in police firing during a protest, and handed over Rs 1 crore each as aid to the kin of the deceased.

Chouhan, along with wife Sadhna, reached Mandsaur on a special plane and first went to Badwan village to meet the kin of Ghanshyam Dhakad, who was killed in police firing.

The state government had on Tuesday sanctioned financial aid of Rs 1 crore each to the families of six farmers killed during a violent protest staged by them at Mandsaur.

Five of them were allegedly killed in police firing, while another farmer, who was allegedly beaten up by the police, succumbed to his injuries later.

The aid was sanctioned from the chief minister's discretionary fund.

Chouhan assured the family members that strict action will be taken against those guilty of killing the farmers. He was to also visit the kin of the other farmers who were killed.

On June 6, five farmers were killed as their agitation turned violent at Mandsaur. The farmers' demands included a loan waiver and remunerative prices for their produce.