Manila casino attacker was indebted gambler

The lone suspect behind a deadly attack on a casino and shopping complex in Manila was a heavily indebted Filipino gambling addict, police said yesterday, bolstering their claim the assault was not terrorism-related. His immediate family confirmed his identity as Jessie Carlos, a married father of three and former Finance Department employee who owed more than $80,000.

The revelations confirm that "this is not an act of terrorism," said Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde, This incident is confined to the act of one man alone as we have always said." The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for Friday's attack on Resorts World Manila, where 37 people died, mostly from smoke inhalation. Authorities have rejected the militants' claim.

Albayalde said that Carlos had sold off property to support his gambling habit of at least several years, including a vehicle. His family had grown so concerned they had asked casinos in the capital to ban him since April 3.

