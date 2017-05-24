Manipur Board HSLC Result 2017, BSEM Class 10th Results 2017 today; check manresults.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur will declare the Manipur Board HSLE Result 2017 on May 24 on their official website manresults.nic.in. You can also check it on manipur10.jagranjosh.com.

The Manipur Board HSLE Result 2017 will be available on official website - manresults.nic.in.

However there it will be simpler to check it on the site mentioned below. Here are few steps to check your results

>> Visit manipur10.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter your important details like your roll number, birthdate, email address name etc

>> Click on the submit button

>> Download PDF of Manipur Board HSLE Result 2017 copy for future reference.