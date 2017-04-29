Manish Sisodia denies tweeting against Anna Hazare, says account hacked



Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Anna Hazare

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday denied endorsing tweets which called social activist Anna Hazare a "fraud" and said his twitter account was hacked.

Sisodia reportedly re-tweeted a few tweets which described Hazare as a "BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) agent" and "fraud".

"Please don't believe them (tweets). I have greatest respect for Annaji. Can never say such things against him...," Sisodia said.

In another tweet he said: "My account hacked. Someone retweeting anti-Anna Hazare messages from account. Trying to delete them, not even getting deleted."

Hazare had earlier blamed his former protege and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's quest for power being behind the Aam Aadmi Party's debacle in the Delhi civic polls.

"People gave him a mandate and he got an opportunity to turn Delhi into a model state for the entire country to replicate. But power is bad. Once you sit in the chair, you lose your power of thinking," Hazare had said.

Hazare had also rejected Kejriwal's charge regarding tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs) and said that in reality the gap between the AAP leaders' words and deeds eroded public faith in the party.