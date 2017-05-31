Mankhurd home horror: Matron was repeat offender



The children's home in Mankhurd where the incident took place

The Child Welfare Committee has taken cognisance of the alleged cruelty meted out to an eight-year-old girl by the matron of a children’s home in Mankhurd and has demanded an explanation on the action initiated in the case.

On May 26, Sangita Pawar, the matron of an additional observation home in Mankhurd, mercilessly beat up the girl for spending too much time in the toilet. Following the assault, the child threw up, but Pawar made her lick up the vomit.

The matron was booked under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act and suspended yesterday, pending a departmental inquiry against her.

"She has been issued a memo for not complying with her superiors’ orders [on treatment of children]," said a source.

The source said Pawar is a repeat offender. "She had also beaten up children at the Dongri children’s home and at a shelter for the mentally ill in Mankhurd. She had been warned by her superiors to handle children sensitively and to abstain from violence."

Sources said the girl has recovered from the assault and is communicating well.

