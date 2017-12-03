Manmohan Singh to Narendra Modi: Find dignified ways to seek votes

In a scathing attack on PM Modi, his predecessor Manmohan Singh said Modi failed to understand the "pains" of his note ban and GST decisions were going to unleash on the people of his own home state

Manmohan Singh

Lamenting the "low-level rh­etoric" used by the ruling party, Singh said, "I wish the Prime Minister would find more dignified ways of impressing upon the crowds and seeking their votes. Just as you were recovering from one blow (demonetisation), came the GST."

Hitting out at Modi for pitting two great leaders, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel, against each other, the former PM said, "I realise many things are said during elections. But when they are gross distortions, they need to be rebutted. Nothing is gained, as often attempted by Modi, by pitting the two great leaders against each other."