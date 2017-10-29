Mann Ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi remembers Indira Gandhi ahead of death anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered former prime minister Indira Gandhi, ahead of her death anniversary on October 31.This year marks the 33rd death anniversary of Indira Gandhi, a stateswoman and a central figure of the Indian National Congress.

Indira Gandhi with both her sons Sanjay (L) and Rajiv Gandhi (R)

Addressing the nation in the 37th episode of his 'Mann ki Baat' aired on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and the Narendra Modi mobile application, Prime Minister Modi also announced the day to be marked as celebrations of the birth anniversary of the iconic Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who laid the foundation of modern, unified India.

Sardar Patel's speciality was that of being immensely capable of devising practical solutions to the most complicated problems in the way. He ensured that millions of Indians were brought under the ambit of one nation and one constitution. He not only suggested revolutionary ideas, but also implemented them, leading to India's unification,he said, in his monthly radio address.

Drawing upon Sardar Patel¿s stringent anti-discrimination ideology, Prime Minister Modi opined that the ideology could be implemented in the present day as well, thus helping realise the vision for a New India.

His 'no discrimination' approach is the reason his birthday is celebrated as the National Unity Day,he added.Prime Minister Modi also announced that in lieu of Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, a 'Run for Unity' would be organised throughout the country, and urged his fellow countrymen to participate in this 'festival of mutual harmony'.