Manohar Parrikar says demonetisation struck blow to anti-India forces

Former Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday said demonetisation has struck a blow to anti-India forces and empowered the poorest of poor through an increase in financial inclusion and formalisation of the economy. A year after the Centre's decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, the chief minister of Goa commented on the move on Twitter.

Manohar Parrikar

"Through an increase in financial inclusion & formalisation of our economy, #Demonetisation empowered the poorest of poor," Parrikar said in a tweet. "Terrorism & Naxalism thrives on unaccounted cash & black money. #Demonetisation has struck a blow to anti-India forces," he said in another tweet. In another tweet, the senior BJP leader said, "#Demonetisation was a reformist measure to weed out black money, strengthen our economy, & establish good governance."

Parrikar was the defence minister between November 2014 and March this year. He resigned in March to take over as the chief minister of Goa. On November 8 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the scrapping of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes as a measure to fight blackmoney, corruption, fake currency and terror funding.

The BJP earlier announced that it will mark the first anniversary of demonetisation as 'anti-blackmoney day', setting up a political tug of war with opposition parties which have planned to observe it as a "black day".